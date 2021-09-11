Update September 11 - The Mobile Police Department reports that a 15-year-old juvenile has been charged and arrested with Murder and Robbery first-degree concerning the homicide on the 1800 block of Allison Street, September 6th.

Original Story --------

Mobile, AL. (WALA)-- Family members honored 16-year-old Chavan Scruggs Friday night. This after Scruggs was shot and killed Monday night on Allison street.

It was heartbreaking for everyone who attended. And now, as they continue to try and pick up the pieces, police are looking for the person responsible.

His mother Nija Hill still can’t believe that he’s gone.

“Chavan was a funny loving person. He had pictures and banners all around the floor. He had a lot of friends that truly and honestly loved him. I'm just glad that he had that effect," Hill said.

This vigil was held just feet away from where Scruggs played football at Leflore. It was one of the many things he enjoyed. And one of the things that was taken away too soon.

“I honestly think he's smiling. Chavan was a loving child. He was funny. He was silly. He just brought life to the room. He's irreplaceable. I'm glad for the 16 years that the Lord allowed me to share with him".

And for anybody who saw something, this family needs your help.

“Every clue counts. If you don't say something, it could be you. You would want somebody to say something if it was you. We have to think about our own lives when we lose other lives. I'm just saying if you know something, say something," Hill said.

Police have not named a suspect or a person of interest. Anyone with information is asked to call Mobile police.