15-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting on Halls Mill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a 15-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to Halls Mill Road just south of Pleasant Valley Road around 2 p.m.
At the scene they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
Investigators said a suspect is not in custody.
