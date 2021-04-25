15-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting on Halls Mill Road
FOX10 News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a 15-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to Halls Mill Road just south of Pleasant Valley Road around 2 p.m.

At the scene they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators said a suspect is not in custody.

