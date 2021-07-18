MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Incoming college freshmen received a grand total of $157 thousand in scholarships on Sunday. They were awarded by the 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile, a local organization that has been around for 20 years.

Fifteen young men and women accepted the scholarships ranging from $1000 to $40 thousand. These high school graduates are attending colleges across the state including, South Alabama, Coastal College, Alabama A&M, and others.

One student said he didn't even know how much he would be awarded until they announced it Sunday night, and it was tens of thousands of dollars.

"I walked in here with my expectations set pretty low, and I was just blown away. Honestly, it just made my entire life," said Caleb Richardson.

The 100 provides the scholarships through partnerships with banks, universities, and businesses that donate.