MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The first and third precincts in Mobile are getting 16 new officers after Tuesday’s graduation.

Tuesday, we heard directly from the people they serve.

"For the first time in many years, both the first and third precincts will be at full strength," Chief Paul Prine said Monday.

In the first precinct, William Hendrix has set up shop as a business owner at “Michael’s Hair 2001” for the past 36 years. He told FOX10 the change in his community has been noticeable.

"I knew everyone which was really great. But that was for about the first 15 years. Everything was smooth. But in the last 20 years, new people have come into the area," Hendrix said.

His shop is right across the street from the first precinct which should give him peace of mind.

"It would be really unwise for a person to come to a business with the police precinct coming in and out to take a chance on doing any harm to any of the patrons or to the owner," Hendrix said.

But even with his shop right across the street, Hendrix keeps his doors locked all day because of the recent crime. He feels less officers in the area would make his and other businesses targets.

"It leaves it open for the grocery store next door, the family dollar, the fishing market on the corner and the bakery. We're suffering from that. We're paying the price for that," Hendrix said.

Now with 16 new officers heading this way, he hopes the city will provide some veteran leadership with them.

"I'm seeing a lot of gun violence and stuff like that. If you're new, you have to know how to deal with stuff like that. I'm hoping that they put some veterans on this end," Hendrix said.

Chief Prine stated that those 16 officers will have about three months of field training before hopefully going solo in March.