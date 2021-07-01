MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Police, early in the morning on June 29, officers responded to the 1000block of Houston Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they discovered a car with a bullet hole.

The owner of the vehicle was outside at the time of the shots and fell down, causing a minor cut to his arm, according to police.

On July 1, Marcus Kennedy, a 16 year old, was later arrested in connection to the crime.

He is charged as an adult with discharging a gun at an occupied or unoccupied vehicle.