MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 16-year-old is charged with murder after police said he killed a woman and set a house on fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Cedar Avenue just after midnight and found the woman dead outside of the home.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and arrested 16-year-old Terrance Barney Jr. on charges of murder and first-degree arson. The Mobile County jail log listed his address as the same home where the woman was killed.

Police have not identified the victim because they said her body was badly burned.

Family members at the scene told FOX10 News it is their cousin Danica, who goes by the nickname Pebbles.

“She was a good person. She didn’t bother nobody, she was always trying to help people. Always trying to help somebody,” said Brenda Tucker, who is a cousin of the victim.

Some neighbors also said they heard gunshots shortly before the fire.

“If this is a homicide, whoever did this, may God have his vengeance with them,” said Tucker.