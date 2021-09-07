MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A teenager was shot and killed in Mobile Monday night.

Police say is was around 8:30 p.m. when officers were called to Allison Street after getting a report of the shooting. When they arrived, officers found 16-year-old Chavan Scruggs lying in the road.

Scruggs was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor who didn't want to be identified said he was upset to hear about another young life taken by violence.

"There’s just something about being a sixteen-year-old," he said. "That’s when things really start happening in their lives and guess what. His life was taken." "It’s just not good to be killing each other like they’re doing now today.”

Detectives were back looking for more evidence and talking to neighbors Tuesday morning near Michael Figures Park. People who live in the neighborhood describe the area as peaceful and hope that police can make an arrest.

“Whoever done it just turn yourself in and do what needs to be," he said. "Stop all this killing. It’s too much going on right now. Should have more love in the world today.”

Police have not released any updates on a suspected shooter or any motives in the case.

Investigators ask anyone who has information about the case to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.