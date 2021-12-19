MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 17-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot in Mobile early Sunday morning.

Mobile Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Officers said they learned the victim was shot in the abdomen while he was on Cresthaven Road near Azalea Road.

Detectives said the identity of the shooter is unknown at this time.