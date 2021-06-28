MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department at 12:30 p.m. Monday alerted motorists to a major crash on Interstate 10 East at Virginia Street.

The wreck with injuries involves two 18-wheel tractor-trailer rigs.

One of them is overturned, with three eastbound travel lanes blocked as of 12:45 p.m. Eastbound traffic is moving past the crash scene in the far left lane.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.