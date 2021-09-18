Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- The Port City continues to step up to help Louisiana still struggling to recover from Hurricane Ida.

"Right now, we are in the process of helping New Orleans, and we know they would do the same if it was us that was in a disaster,” said event organizer and Prichard councilman Lorenzo Martin.

Ida was the second-most damaging hurricane to hit the state, behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Nearly three weeks after the storm, some people there still don't have power or clean up supplies.

Today, people throughout Mobile went to Ladd-Peebles stadium to donate anything they had, from bottled water, to toiletries, and clothes. An 18-wheeler was packed full by 5 p.m. with hundreds of boxes.

"All of this,” said Akareem Spears, a donator pointing to the truck behind him. “I don't know how much it is, but we did the best we could. We definitely thought it was a good cause to support the folks in New Orleans."

From the Port City with love, everyone glad to help.

"It seems like every two to three years we are out here doing this,” said Martin. “It was just three years ago when we were out here at Ladd Stadium doing the same thing. It's always a situation where it could have been us, so anytime it hurts one of us, especially one of our Mardi Gras neighbors such as New Orleans, it's only the right thing to do."

The 18-wheeler will roll out to New Orleans at 7 a.m. Monday morning.