MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested 18-year-old Matthew Isiah Carl on Wednesday, May 13 after they say he attempted to elude police in a stolen vehicle.
They say at approximately 11:23 a.m. police spotted a vehicle in the area of Michigan Avenue and Eagle Drive that had been reported stolen.
Officials say officers attempted to stop the vehicle and after a short distance, several subjects fled from the vehicle on foot.
They say officers chased the driver and were able to apprehend him. According to police, Carl was also found in possession of a gun.
He faces charges of Receiving Stolen Property 2nd, Pistol Carrying without a Permit, Reckless Endangerment, Attempt to Elude Police, Receiving Stolen Property 1st and Theft of Property 1st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.