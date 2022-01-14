MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A young woman is dead and her boyfriend is charged with her murder, the Mobile Police Department said Friday morning. Further, authorities say the suspect was out on bond in another murder case.

Police identified the victim as Jireh Portis.

On Thursday at about 11:45 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on the 7300 block of Bellingrath Road after receiving a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Portis, who was suffering a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and later died as a result of her injuries, police said.

Investigators said they learned the victim’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Dayvon Bray of Mobile, had shot shot her. Bray was arrested and charged with murder.

Bray was out on bond in another murder case out of Prichard. The Mobile County District Attorney's Office said that $200,000 bond has been revoked.

He stands accused of gunning down 39-year-old Frederick James on Aug. 2, 2021, in the Heritage Homes subdivision.