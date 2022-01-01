MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department arrested two men for multiple charges after a celebratory gunfire incident.

Officers were patrolling in the area of Mobile Street and Nall Street when they witnessed a subject discharging a shotgun in the street, according to MPD.

Police arrested Timothy Jenkins and Malik Lampkin, both of Mobile.

During a search of Jenkins' vehicle, police recovered more firearms, authorities said.

Jenkins, 28, faces charges of discharging a firearm in the city limits and no pistol permit.

Lampkin, 24, is charged with certain persons forbidden to carry a pistol, no permit, failure to obey, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.

Both men have bond hearings set for Monday.