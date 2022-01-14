MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police arrested two men on burglary charges accused of taking appliances from a shed behind a defunct business.
James Michael Sewell, 40, of Mobile and Jacque Fitzgerald Harrison, 55, of Prichard each face two counts of third-degree burglary.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Springhill Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a possible burglary in progress. Officers detained two suspects, later identified as Sewell and Harrison, who were seen allegedly taking appliances out of a shed behind a shut-down business, according to MPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.