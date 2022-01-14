MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police arrested two men on burglary charges accused of taking appliances from a shed behind a defunct business.

James Michael Sewell, 40, of Mobile and Jacque Fitzgerald Harrison, 55, of Prichard each face two counts of third-degree burglary.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Springhill Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a possible burglary in progress. Officers detained two suspects, later identified as Sewell and Harrison, who were seen allegedly taking appliances out of a shed behind a shut-down business, according to MPD.