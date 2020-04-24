UPDATE: The Mobile Police Department on Friday morning reported that both Carlos McConnell and Xavier McConnell turned themselves in to police.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Mobile Police department is asking for the public's help in locating 23-year-old Carlos McConnell and 20-year-old Xavier McConnell.
According to officials, on Friday, April 17, 2020, police responded to the 1200 block of Skipper Drive in reference to the report of a domestic dispute involving a father and two sons. Later, at approximately 5 p.m., police responded back to the location in reference the report of shots fired.
Police say both Carlos and Xavier came to the location after having a dispute with their father earlier that day. Police say the suspects were seen approaching the residence in a vehicle and Xavier was seen leaning out of the passenger side and fired multiple shots at the location and fled the scene.
Police say the father then armed himself and returned fire. There were no reported inquires.
Both Carlos and Xavier McConnell are wanted for shooting into and occupied dwelling. If anyone knows their whereabouts, please call the police at (251)208-7211 and you can remain anonymous.
Both suspects should be considered armed.
