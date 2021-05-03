Moffett Road crash
Randel Lowe, FOX10 News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Wrecker crews were finishing up the clearing of a two-car crash on Moffett Road during the noon hour Monday.

This was at the intersection of Moffett Road and Gash Lane.

Injuries are uncertain, but two ambulances were observed leaving the area of the accident scene as our FOX10 News crew arrived.

We're reaching out to authorities for additional information.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.