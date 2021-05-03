MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Wrecker crews were finishing up the clearing of a two-car crash on Moffett Road during the noon hour Monday.
This was at the intersection of Moffett Road and Gash Lane.
Injuries are uncertain, but two ambulances were observed leaving the area of the accident scene as our FOX10 News crew arrived.
We're reaching out to authorities for additional information.
