A possible tornado ripped through parts of east Mississippi and north Mobile County Tuesday.
George County, Mississippi Sheriff Keith Havard said two people were injured from winds that hit the car they were in. Havard said they're expected to be okay.
A home closer to the Alabama/Mississippi state line was completely ruined by the winds. Havard said 2 houses in total was destroyed and multiple barns and other structures throughout the county.
The owner said he wasn't in the house but he watched it happen from his car. The homeowner said the wind got under the home and completely flipped it over. All of his belongings were scattered about the property.
Sheriff Havard said the community banded together and moved quickly once the tornado was out of sight.
“One thing about our community people want to help. Really we couldn’t have gotten through this as quickly as we could if it wasn’t for the surrounding residents, clearing roads and helping residents that had damage to their property,” Havard said.
Havard said Mississippi's EMA director was assessing the damage Tuesday afternoon.
