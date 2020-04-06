MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says two people were injured as shots rang out Sunday night at an apartment complex on Zeigler Boulevard.
Police say that at about 8:08 p.m. officers responded to Park Lane Apartments, at 6725 Zeigler Blvd., after receiving a report of someone being shot.
Upon arrival, officers found two victims.
Police say one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, and the second victim was suffering from a laceration to the head. Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrival.
