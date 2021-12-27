PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Prichard police department officers responded Monday to the intersection of Main Street and Clark Street after a reported shooting.

Upon arrival officers found a male victim who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the right leg. The gunshot victim was treated at the scene and transported to University Hospital.

According to police, the fleeing vehicle that was being shot at ran into another vehicle at the intersection. A second female passenger of the car was also transported to Springhill Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle was questioned on scene and did not sustain any injuries