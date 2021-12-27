Prichard, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Prichard police department officers responded today to the intersection of Main St and Clark St in reference to multiple shots fired in the area and a possible subject that was shot. Upon arrival officers found a male victim that had sustained a single gunshot wound to the right leg. The gunshot victim was treated at the scene and transported to USA Medical Hospital.

According to police the fleeing vehicle that was being shot at ran into another vehicle at the intersection. A second female passenger of the car was also transported to Springhill Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle was questioned on scene and did not sustain any injuries