BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two men convicted of misdemeanor assault related to a brawl in Bayou La Batre learned their punishment.

A judge sentenced E.J. Collier and Shawn Collier to 180 days each, with all but 10 days suspended.

Both have appealed to Mobile County Circuit Court for a jury trial.

All this stemming from a brawl that occurred at a public boat launch in Bayou La Batre on May 8. The melee ensued following an altercation earlier in the day on Dauphin Island.

Surveillance video captured the fight in Bayou La Batre after the rival groups’ boats pulled up to the dock.

No word on when to expect a decision on the appeals.