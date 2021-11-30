MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile Police Department is looking for two armed men who entered a Family Dollar store and took cash, tobacco products and a cell phone.

Officers responded to the store at 4726 Moffett Road about 9:10 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery.

Police said two unknown masked men, one armed with a handgun and the other armed with a rifle, entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. The men grabbed an unknown quantity of tobacco products, money from the cash register and the victim’s cell phone.

The suspects fled on foot towards Shelton Beach Road, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.