MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile Police Department is looking for two armed men who entered a Family Dollar store and took cash, tobacco products and a cell phone.
Officers responded to the store at 4726 Moffett Road about 9:10 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery.
Police said two unknown masked men, one armed with a handgun and the other armed with a rifle, entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. The men grabbed an unknown quantity of tobacco products, money from the cash register and the victim’s cell phone.
The suspects fled on foot towards Shelton Beach Road, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.