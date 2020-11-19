MOBILE, Ala. --On Thursday, November 19, 2020 at approximately 10:20 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on Springhill Avenue near Knowles Street.
According to MPD, the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued to Zeigler Boulevard at PFC John D New Street.
The driver struck a curb and blew both front tires disabling his vehicle.
MPD states he exited the vehicle, fled on foot into Langan Park and was apprehended. The passenger was also apprehended.
Nakia McQueen,26 and Willie Baker,23 were arrested.
