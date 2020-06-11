2 vehicle pursuits that involved Mobile Police Department happened Thursday.
The first happened Thursday morning in the Theodore area around 8.
Mobile Police said an officer spotted a car with multiple traffic violations and pulled the suspect over.
Investigators said once the officer got out and proceeded to walk towards the vehicle, the suspect sped off.
After a chase, which detectives said caused another crash, investigators said the suspect drove into the Amazon building then fled on foot into a wooded area. That's where police said they were able to apprehend him.
Detectives also took 2 others who were in the car with him into custody.
After some research, Sgt. Laderrick Dubose said officers were able to identify the driver as someone previously wanted for being involved in a home burglary that took place over the past 72 hours.
The second pursuit of the day happened in the Downtown Mobile entertainment district.
Mobile police said it started shortly after noon when officers tried to pull over a stolen car on Houston street at Virginia street.
Investigators said they chased the driver from there all the way up Dauphin street during lunch time before the driver crashed into some bushes and trees at Water Street and Dauphin St.
Eyewitnesses said it felt like something out of a movie.
“The police cars were speeding through that’s all I seen. Zooming, zooming, zooming, zooming, zooming…back to back,” said an eyewitness who was sitting in Bienville Square when it happened.
“It could’ve just taken a split second for one of this cars to swerve or do something wrong and to go into Spot of Tea’s window or something. It was scary. Honestly, it was,” added an eyewitness who was eating at Spot of Tea.
The suspect was taken into custody there and taken to the hospital for treatment.
