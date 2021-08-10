SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The Saraland Police Department is investigating after two people received gunshot wounds Monday, and a subsequent police pursuit from Saraland into Prichard resulted in two arrests.

Police say it was about 8:22 p.m. Monday when Saraland officers responded to North Point Apartments at 205 Shelton Beach Road after it was reported someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they learned that any victims and offenders had already left the scene. During an investigation, it was discovered two individuals went to Spring Hill Hospital in Mobile to seek medical care for gunshot wounds that were not believed to be life threatening.

Police say that officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the area and the driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

The chase ended in Prichard, where the driver and a passenger were taken into custody.

According to police, the driver is a juvenile and was arrested on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude. The passenger, Marcus Snipes, 19, from Prichard, was arrested in connection with the shooting on Shelton Beach Road, police said.

Snipes was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and no pistol permit.