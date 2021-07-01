MOBILE, Ala. --A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, has claimed the life of a Citronelle woman.

According to ALEA, Jessica Jenee Morgan, 34, was driving a 1998 Honda Civic when it left the roadway, crossed the centerline, and collided with the trailer of a 2018 International commercial vehicle driven by James Conklin, 33, of Pelahatchie, Mississippi.

Morgan was fatally injured and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 45 at the 17 mile marker, 15 miles south of Citronelle, in Mobile County.