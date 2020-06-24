MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue said at least two people were wounded in a shooting at Azalea Pointe Apartments Tuesday night.
Wednesday, MPD released the following information.
"On Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at approximately 9:50 p.m., the victims stated they went to Azalea Pointe Apartments, 651 Azalea Road, to visit a female. After leaving, two unknown males approached one of the victims from the breezeway and one of them produced a handgun and robbed the victim. When the victim attempted to flee, shots were fired. During the shooting, two victims were struck while running away and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both suspects fled before police arrived. One of the bullets also struck a vehicle."
