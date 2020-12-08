MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police confirmed that a young girl was stabbed by her father Monday night.
Police responded to Edgewood Villas Apartments, 1601 Neshota Drive in reference to a two-year-old female suffering from a stab wound.
They say upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim's mother and she stated that her husband, 22-year-old Curtis Woods, stabbed their child.
Officers located Woods and took him into custody. The child was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Woods has been charged with attempted murder.
(1) comment
Dear God, have mercy on this poor child.
What is this world coming to?
