MOBILE, Ala. – On Saturday, February 13, 2021 at approximately 1:57 a.m., police responded to Grand Slam Storage on Grelot Road, in reference to a single vehicle traffic crash.

According to MPD, the victim was traveling westbound on Grelot Road when he crossed over Hillcrest Road, lost control, left the roadway to the right, overturned and then struck the Grand Slam storage sign before coming to rest.

The victim was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Samuel Sellers Walker.