MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – By all accounts, Mary Brooks was minding her own business in her modest home on Mill Street in the city’s Crichton neighborhood when someone – or more than one person – brutally stabbed her.

Brooks, a 77-yar-old blind woman was in her bedroom listening to the television on that day on May 5, 2001.

The assailant or assailants repeatedly stabbed Brooks. She died the following month. Her son, George “Scutter” Brooks suffered a cut across the throat. Howard Waters, Mary Brooks’ great-nephew, said a neighbor discovered the bloody scene.

“My cousin was laying on the floor, and he had tapped on a garbage can that was inside, and that’s the only way he knew there was somebody in there,” he told FOX10 News. “He looked down and saw him on floor bleeding.”

Investigators told the Press-Register in 2007 that they had a suspect but never enough evidence to bring charges. The homicide then already was a cold case, and it has grown no warmer since. Now Waters, a retried law enforcement officer, said he wants to bring new attention to the case in hopes of getting a break.

In almost 27 years with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Waters worked as a patrol deputy, a jailer and a deputy in the civil division serving warrants.

“I never was assigned to the detective bureau,” he said. “I never had an interesting in being a detective. So, I mean, I’m not trying to be one now. I’m just trying to get the help to find the person or persons who did this.”

Waters said persons because he believes there was more than one assailant. He said he has looked for reports of machete attacks because of speculation that the killer may have used one against his great-aunt. But he said he has found no concrete leads.

The Mobile Police Department has a detective working full time on cases where leads have dried up. Sometimes, cold case investigators get lucky, such as this month when police made an arrest in a 10-year-old murder case following a fingerprint match.

Short of new evidence, Sgt. Nick Crepeau acknowledged, it can be a challenging assignment.

“What you hope for is that, you know, someone will eventually come forward on a case that has information,” he said. “Yeah, I would imagine that most unsolved homicides out there there's somebody that you know there's got some information, holding on to it that, that they haven't ever shared with law enforcement.”

Crepeau, who has been assigned to cold cases since the fall, told FOX10 News that the department has cold cases stretching back to the 1950s. He said there is no precise rule on when an active case becomes a cold one.

“Once leads stop coming in and there’s no more activity on the case, it’d be considered cold at that point,” he said.

The Mary Brooks case became cold when police failed to build enough evidence. According to news accounts, the main suspect’s girlfriend provided him with an alibi and stuck to it even after a falling out in which she accused him of domestic abuse.

Authorities said at the time that there were no signs of forced entry and no obvious theft. An aggressive pit bull in the Brooks home offered no resistance. All that led investigators to conclude the victims knew their attackers. But George Brooks later told the Press-Register that he remembered nothing except waking up in a hospital. He since has died.

Waters, who retired in 2010 and now served as an elected constable in Bayou La Batre, said his great-aunt was a great woman.

“The picture in the paper doesn’t do her justice,” he said. “She was a beauty when she was young. She was just a fantastic person, very, very jolly, very, very happy to be around.”

Waters said he knows it is a long shot. But he added he hopes someone comes forward with new information.

“Somebody somewhere knows something,” he said. “It doesn’t make any difference if the two subjects are dead. They’ve told somebody.”