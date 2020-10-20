MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2020 Alabama High School Athletic Association's South Regional Cheer Competition will be held in the Mobile Civic Center arena on November 5.
"We are excited to bring back for a third year this Alabama High School Athletic Association regional cheer competition," the Mobile Sports Authority announced Tuesday. "This one-day event will draw cheer squads from the south half of Alabama to compete for a spot at the State Cheer Finals to be held on Saturday, December 12 at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville."
You're encouraged to come out and cheer for your favorite middle school and varsity squads as they compete for a spot at the State Cheer Championship.
Officials say each squad will follow the same format:
Traditional Routine performance to music.
The Game Day is a combination of band chant, a situational sideline cue from the announcer, the crowd leading section, and ending with the team fight song.
For event information, visit http://www.ahsaa.com/Sports/Cheer
