MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police identified the 22-year-old man shot and killed Saturday night at Dauphin Gate Apartments.
Officers were called to the complex around 11:30 p.m. and found Tyshon Grimmett dead from a gunshot wound.
Police said they located and detained a suspect in the case, but his name has not been released.
