MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says a 23-year-old man has died after a shooting at a shopping center.
It was at about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to Pleasant Valley Shopping Center, at 2755 Pleasant Valley Road, in reference to a report of shots fired. That's at the intersection of Government Boulevard.
Officers discovered a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Police say he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The victim's name will be released upon notification of next of kin, police say.
Investigators ask anyone who has information about the case to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
