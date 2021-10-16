Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- After being cancelled last year and postponed this year due to COVID-19, the long awaited Beerfest has returned to Dauphin Street.

"My first Beerfest, so here we go, and it's a lot of fun," said Toni Chow.

This year marks the 23rd year, and the beer keeps getting better.

"A lot of the beer has been amazing,” said Kevan Montgomery. “There's so many crazy things you couldn't get anywhere else. It's fun to try new things."

Some out of towners coincidentally picked this energetic weekend to visit Mobile.

"I’m from Atlanta, so we just happened to be here for the right weekend," said Chris Chow.

Twenty-two bars, taverns, and restaurants welcomed thousands of people to sample 66 kinds of craft beers and imports from all over the world. As long as participants purchase a wristband and have a Beerfest cup, they are good to go.

"I’m having a ball,” said James Stanton. “We had a little lapse because of COVID, and I’m so glad it's back. It's one of the best beer festivals you could ever do."

The event was originally supposed to be in August, but people did not complain about the postponement.

"October is a great time for something like this,” said Montgomery. “It's a lot easier to be out when it's cooler versus in the August heat.”

While supporting local businesses, attendees are quick to recommend this for people again next year.

"It's a great time here,” said Theresa Montgomery. “Mobile is a great city for beer."

To ensure people are drinking responsibly tonight, organizers gave out wristbands to designated drivers.