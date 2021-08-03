MOBILE, Al. (WALA)-- Over 200 runners participating in this year’s crime prevention 5k. This, after last year’s race was cancelled due to COVID.

“Not only are we running this, but we have people volunteering for it. But also to open up the dialogue so people can see law enforcement in a different light than just the worst times in their lives generally,” said Prosecutor Jessica Catlin-Anderson

And speaking of seeing law enforcement in a different light, public safely director Lawrence Battiste was a familiar race among the runners.

“It’s good to be out here and to see the community come out as a whole to celebrate something positive. National night out usually brings people together,” Battiste said.

And some ran just to support a great cause.

“I really think it’s a great idea just to get the community to talk to law enforcement and law enforcement to talk to us. Just so we can get greater communication between each other. I really think it’s just a really good cause all together,” said Conner Robitaille.