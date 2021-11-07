MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Battleship Rugby Club hosted their annual Fall Invitational Tournament this weekend.

25 men's and women's rugby clubs from across the country battled it out on the grounds of Battleship Memorial Park to become the top teams in the Southeast.

Rugby is a cross between soccer and football, except there are no pads or protection worn during the game.

Apollo Dailey, team captain of the Sewanee Tigers from Tennessee and number 7 on the field said he's been playing the game for seven years now.

"Rugby's just the most team-oriented sport that I've ever found," said Dailey, "everybody's got to be working like cogs in a machine."

Dailey says he constantly pushes his team to be the best on the field, despite being one of the smaller teams.

"Nobody hits like us, nobody is going to stop us, because we're the best damn tackling team out there."

Teammates and parents were also seen on the sidelines cheering each of their teams on. Parents, Brad and Gina Warren said they love coming out to tournaments and enjoy watching their son play.

"I've never been much involved in rugby, but to watch them it's pretty amazing, pretty cool, said Brad Warren.

"As a mom, as he said is a little scary but it's also really fun to see the comradery," said Gina Warren.

Many players said they hope the tournament highlights rugby as a sport and spreads awareness of its inclusive culture.