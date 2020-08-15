MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, a 26-year-old male victim was left with life threatening injuries after a shooting on Club House Road off of Dauphin Island Parkway.
He suffered four gunshot wounds to the chest.
He has been transferred to a local hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story.
