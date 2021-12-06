MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Mobile Police at approximately 6:30 p.m. a 40-year-old male was found shot to death on Mill street in North Crichton.

Two male subjects then arrived at University Hospital, One victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The other male victim suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated for a non-threatening injury.

