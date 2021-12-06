MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Mobile Police at approximately 6:30 p.m. a 40-year-old male was found shot to death on Mill street in North Crichton.
Two male subjects then arrived at University Hospital, One victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The other male victim suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated for a non-threatening injury.
FOX10 News will provide updates as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.