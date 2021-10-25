MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department on Monday morning provided new details in a shooting that left three people wounded Sunday night.

Police say it was about 9:53 p.m. when officers responded to the 2700 block of Mill Street after it was reported three people had been shot.

Officers discovered two female victims and one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The MPD's investigation has revealed that three unknown suspects shot the victims and that an unoccupied vehicle parked at the residence was struck by gunfire, according to police.

The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. One of the female victims was shot in the abdomen and is being treated for a life-threatening injury, police say.

The male victim suffered a grazing wound on his arm and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Additionally, the other female victim sustained a minor gunshot wound to the leg and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.