It's one of the state's largest volunteer events to clean up Alabama, as it draws in thousands of volunteers each year.

The 34th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup will be taking place Saturday, September 18.

This event has helped clean up more than a million pounds of trash over the years.

According to Will Underwood who is the Coastal Section Administrator they've cleaned up more than 1.7 million pounds of trash to be exact.

Underwood says this is a great way for people to get involved in their community.

"One of the things that brings folks back year after year is the sense of community," Underwood said. "Many of the zones have been there for a long time and the zone captains are repeat zone captains."

There are approximately 30 different zones scattered across both Mobile and Baldwin counties.

Underwood says this is something the public is extremely grateful for every year.

"That sense of accomplishment and knowing that they've helped clean up the environment around them," Underwood explained. "And it teaches a little bit of stewardship to kids. It helps them to be better stewards to our land."

Anyone that is interested in helping but doesn't want to be out in the crowds can still participate.

All you have to do is download the Clean Swell app on your phone and it allows you to document what you're cleaning up from wherever you are.