MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Junior League of Mobile helping the Port City get into the Christmas spirit and get a head start on their holiday shopping. It's three days of non-stop shopping as the 36th Annual Christmas Jubilee is now underway.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson helping kick off the event by cutting the ribbon -- making way for VIP shoppers to pour into the Mobile Convention Center and get a super early head start Friday morning.
"It really is the first holiday event of the season," said Lauren Bell, shopper.
It's an event that almost didn't happen because of COVID-19.
"We did not know we were going to be able to have it until September. So we just got to work and have done everything we can," said Amanda Gonzales, Junior League of Mobile President. "We are asking everyone wear a mask... And stay with your party and 6 feet apart from others -- just to be safe. And as long as people follow the rules I think everyone will be okay."
Nearly 100 vendors with one of kind products are set up and ready to sell to make up for lost time and dollars during the pandemic.
Jay Hendrix has his one of a kind bowties on display.
"And that's what I love about them... Because you are not going to find these anywhere else," said Hendrix.
Hendrix is thankful for the in-person event.
"This is a lifeline for us. A lot of us travel full time and you have to know shows to know people that really depend on this atmosphere. And so it just feels great to be out amongst the people and just enjoy the fresh air."
Emily Zeiger from Fairhope actually started her business "Studio Style" online during the pandemic. She's taking the event as an opportunity to expand her base.
"It has been crazy -- but honestly I think it's been the best time to start an online business. It's when the brick and mortar shutdown and we were really able to deliver products to people when they were stuck at home," explained Zeiger. "So my expectations are that we just meet a lot of new people - locals, people who have come far and near to meet us and hear about the brand and see the new merchandise."
Dollars spent not only help these small businesses -- but the Junior League continue their mission of helping the community.
"I know for us we come here every year and really make an effort to support the local businesses and people who travel to our area and make effort to come every year," said Brittany Dasinger, shopper.
There are a few things that have changed this year that you'll want to be aware of: There's one way in and one way out to control the crowd. They are also be taking temperatures at the door -- in addition masks are required as well as social distancing. They also shutdown midday to do clean sweep before reopening.
The three-day event runs through Sunday. For a complete list of times and ticket prices click here.
