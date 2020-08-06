MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The entire Varsity Football team at St. Luke's Episcopal School in Mobile is under a 14-day quarantine, Head Coach Ronn Lee confirms.
Lee said the decision was made after a recommendation by the Mobile County Health Department due to "a possible COVID threat."
After weight training and 7 days of actual practice, Lee said the quarantine began.
"At that point of time we thought that it would be best based off the health department recommendation of a possible COVID threat that we postpone our practice for 14 days and follow the guidelines,” he said.
Coach Lee told FOX 10 news the team had been doing weight training during the latter part of the summer and began practicing for 7 days before making the decision.
He said they've taken all of the COVID-19 precautions seriously including temperature checks and logs, face masks, daily questionnaires, social distancing in the locker rooms, and disinfecting the locker rooms 3 times a day.
Lee didn't specify whether or not someone had tested positive or had been exposed to COVID-19 but he said this is out of an abundance of caution.
“Fall sports athletes watched this happen to spring sport athletes back when the schools had to go virtual and the sports was eliminated. So at this point you would be surprised at how diligent the students are being in following the CDC guidelines because they want to play, they want to make it a safe environment, they don’t want to be pulled off the field,” Lee explained.
The team includes 39 players in grades 7 though 12.
Lee said right now, the entire fall sports schedule is still intact, but that could change as time progresses.
Practice is expected to resume after the quarantine period ends on August 17th.
