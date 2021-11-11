MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The early signing period for local high school athletes has has kicked off in some sports.
Bayside academy has four seniors confirmed to sign with Division 1 and 2 schools.
For volleyball, Ella Broadhead who signed to Troy University and Caroline Chastang who is signed to Mississippi College.
For baseball, Brett Nestande signed to Southeastern Louisiana University.
And finally for golf, Cole Komyati signed to Missouri University of Science and Technology.
