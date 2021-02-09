4 defendants in Randlett Drive robbery-turned-murder case plead not guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Four defendants accused of plotting a robbery that turned deadly pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

The pleas set the stage for a preliminary hearing next month, when defense lawyers will get their first look at the evidence in the death of Bradley Nall on Jan. 30 in west Mobile. At that time, a judge also will decide whether prosecutors have enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury.

Four people have been charged so far with felony murder, and police have said there may be two additional people involved. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told FOX10 News on Tuesday that investigators continue to work the case methodically.

“I think that we have a strong case,” he said. “We’re not just making arrests. I believe that we’re going to get convictions.”

The latest person to be arrested is Julian Sullivan, who appeared via video conference from Mobile County Metro Jail. His attorney was trying a case in federal court, so another lawyer stood in and entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Prosecutors allege that Sullivan helped with “coordinating” the robbery and a passenger in one of the vehicles used to get to Randlett Drive.

Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis did not take up bail because Sullivan has holds from several unrelated cases. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to firing into a vehicle was serving a probation sentence.

The other three defendants are: Demarcus Joseph Reynolds. 23; Mary Cheyenne Butler, 18; and Selena Grace Tisdale, 19.

According to court records, law enforcement authorities contend Sullivan was a passenger in a car with other defendants who went to Nall’s home on Randlett Drive. Prosecutors allege that the defendants planned to rob Nall of drugs and found him sleeping in a car outside of his home. Someone – authorities have not specified who – fired a shot that killed the man.

Prosecutors contend that Tisdale had a dating relationship with Nall and helped set up the robbery. Her attorney, John White, entered a not-guilty plea Tuesday for her.

Prosecutors allege that Butler helped in “coordinating” the robbery and drove herself and a passenger to the robbery on Randlett Drive.

Butler’s attorney, Christine Hernandez, disputed the prosecution’s account.

“That’s what the state has alleged,” she told FOX10 News outside the courtroom. “I don’t believe that the facts are as the state has alleged, and I think that’s gonna come out.”

Prosecutors have alleged that Reynolds, 22, drove a passenger to and from Randlett Drive.

“He’s been charged with felony murder,” his attorney, Jeff Deen, said Tuesday. “He’s contesting that. And we’ll see what the evidence is in court.

“Obviously, he knew some of these people, or he wouldn’t be charged,” he said. “But we can’t go into the details of the case at this point in the media, because we don’t know what’s gonna come out in court. So, we have our investigation going, just like the prosecution does.”

Updated at 4:33 p.m. with comments from Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.