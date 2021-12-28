MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- -- The Mobile Police Department is now investigating the city's 53rd homicide of the year.

"We have three individuals that were shot,” said MPD Cpl. Katrina Frazier after the deadly shooting with multiple victims at a Moffett Road gas station. “Two have life-threatening injuries. One, non-life threatening. We have one male victim that is now deceased."

The scene all unfolded just after 8 p.m., off the Moffett Road exit from Interstate 65 in Mobile.

SWAT officers with K-9 units were seen searching a wooded area near the scene.

There’s no word yet on any suspects or a motive.

If you know anything about the case, you are asked to call police right away.