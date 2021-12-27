Breaking Update: Mobile Police have confirmed to FOX10 that 4 people have been shot with one fatality. Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries and one victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Clark's gas station at Moffett Road near I-65 Service Road. Mobile Police have confirmed to FOX10 that 4 people have been shot with one fatality. Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries and one victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
FOX10 has seen SWAT officers with K-9 searching a wooded area near the scene. Mobile Police have not provided any details on who they are searching for at this time. This is a Breaking News story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
