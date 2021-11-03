MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says four people were shot and wounded late Tuesday night at a bowling alley on Government Boulevard.

Police said it was about 10:45 p.m. when officers responded to AMF Bowling Company, at 4120 Government Blvd., after receiving reports of shots having been fired.

On the scene, officers found two female victims and two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say there was a physical altercation between an unknown female suspect and at least one of the victims. During the dispute, police say, the shooter produced a handgun and began firing at one of the male victims while inside the bowling alley.

The shooter followed the victim outside while firing at him, police say.

That victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right wrist, according to police.

Three victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another victim arrived at a hospital by private vehicle with injuries also said to not be life threatening.

Police say this is an active investigation.