MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old child was struck by gunfire Sunday night.
The boy, who was struck in the arm, was taken to Springhill Hospital for treatment, police said.
It was just before 9 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to the hospital.
Police said officers discovered that the child was outside at Seabreeze Apartments, at 301 Seabreeze Court, with his grandmother when they heard several shots fired.
When the two went inside the apartment, the grandmother noticed he had been struck.
Police said this is an active investigation.
