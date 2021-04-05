MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- Calls for change are growing louder in Northern Mobile County to fix Highway 45.

Highway 45 is a two-lane road. Officials want it widened to four lanes and they say that alone will help reduce crashes and save lives.

For some, the road is known by a much grimmer name, Bloody 45.

“My sister Tracy, she lost her life on 45 in 2015,” said Tony Rutland.

Rutland is not the only loved one dealing with a loss. A local lawmaker says 45 is the deadliest highway in the state. Rutland believes it needs fixing.

“It’s like a flat tire it runs goods for a while and then no big deal and then somebody gets killed and that affects a lot of individuals, but it hasn’t affected the right person yet,” he said.

State Representative Shane Stringer says over the last five years there have been more than 1,200 crashes on the road leading to 73 deaths.

Now, with the help of local leaders from Citronelle, Saraland and Prichard they are pushing to widen the road to four lanes.

“We have lost too many lives to continue to kick the can down the road,” Stringer said. “This has been going on for over 40 years and from what I can gather over nine different governors have been petitioned to get help for this road.”

“45 has been Bloody 45 for a long time and we really need to make the necessary correction and make it a four-lane highway,” said Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner.

ALDOT has met with Representative Stringer about working on a plan to reduce crashes.

In a statement they said: “We appreciate the sincere concerns expressed today by local officials and have met with Rep. Stringer to discuss the safety of motorists driving on Highway 45. Highway safety is our highest priority. The Alabama Department of Transportation is committed to working with local leaders, law enforcement and drivers to reduce the number of fatalities on Alabama’s highways.”

Back with Rutland, losing his sister Tracy more than 5 years ago is still hard, but he is hopeful this renewed effort can make a positive change.

“It’s about people and lives that’s what it’s about so you have to work together to get things to work and hopefully working together he cranks this up and it may work out,” he said.

Representative Stringer has called on Governor Kay Ivey to make this a priority to be able to get the money needed to widen the road.

FOX10 News reached out to Governor Ivey’s office, but have not heard back.