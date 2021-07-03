Dauphin Island, Ala. (WALA)-- Despite lots of rain hitting Dauphin Island today, people are still getting out and not letting it stop them from celebrating the Fourth of July with friends and family.

This year, most people are thankful to be out again, after last year's festivities got cancelled due to COVID-19.

"We're having a great time down here," said one Dauphin Island visitor. "We're going to crack some cold ones, maybe even try to catch some fish once the rain dies down and enjoy our Fourth of July weekend."

Locals are not the least bit surprised by the weather. They know the island gets of bit of it all.

"We get a couple July fourths like this where it's rainy or really hot, so we're still going to make the best of it," said John Gibbs.

Bad weather can bring even worse traffic, testing the patience of those visiting from across the country.

"Let me tell you, I've seen more cars going back and forth than I've seen in a long time," said one resident.

But despite a little traffic and a lot of rain, people staying positive and making the most of their time.

"Oh, it's not too bad," said a Charlotte, North Carolina resident. "Despite the rainy weather, we are still having fun. We have all the kids and they are having a great time. The weather is not going to put a damper on anything."